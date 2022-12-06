Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $16.90 Million Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 381.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,813 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Integra LifeSciences worth $16,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IART. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 4.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,708 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,919,000 after acquiring an additional 28,922 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,529,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,540,000 after acquiring an additional 152,293 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IART. JMP Securities cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $385.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.