Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $22.88 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.28% of Robert Half International worth $22,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 482,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,064,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.29. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

