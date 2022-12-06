Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 426,378 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of Ally Financial worth $18,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $62,590,000. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 56.6% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,710 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 48.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,614,000 after purchasing an additional 710,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Ally Financial by 5,133.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 508,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 499,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ally Financial Stock Down 3.9 %

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

Shares of ALLY opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

