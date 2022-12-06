Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 85,708 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 550.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,708 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $21,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $191.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

