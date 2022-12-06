Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1,310.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of Essex Property Trust worth $18,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ESS opened at $214.38 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.76 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.44.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.82.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

