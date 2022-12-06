Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) Insider Buys A$13,800.00 in Stock

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC – Get Rating) insider Kevin Barrow acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$13,800.00 ($9,261.74).

Cyclopharm Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.53.

About Cyclopharm

Cyclopharm Limited manufacture and sells medical equipment and radiopharmaceuticals in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Technegas and Molecular Imaging segments. The Technegas segment offers diagnostic equipment and consumables used by physicians in the detection of pulmonary embolism.

