D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $101.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DHI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $476,517. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $1,993,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 15.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,154,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.