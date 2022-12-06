D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $101.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on DHI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.
D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton
In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $476,517. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $1,993,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 15.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,154,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
