Daihen (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Daihen (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a 5,100.00 price target on the stock.

Daihen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DAIPF opened at 32.31 on Tuesday.

