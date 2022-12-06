Daihen (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Daihen (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a 5,100.00 price target on the stock.
Daihen Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DAIPF opened at 32.31 on Tuesday.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daihen (DAIPF)
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
Receive News & Ratings for Daihen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daihen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.