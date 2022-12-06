Dale Henderson Sells 500,000 Shares of Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) Stock

Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS – Get Rating) insider Dale Henderson sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.48 ($3.01), for a total value of A$2,242,000.00 ($1,504,697.99).
Pilbara Minerals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.63.
About Pilbara Minerals
Recommended Stories
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.