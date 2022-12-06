Daniel J. Levin Sells 42,847 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 42,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,207,428.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BOX Price Performance

BOX stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 928,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,298. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after buying an additional 48,626 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in BOX by 11.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,528,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,664,000 after purchasing an additional 582,752 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BOX by 8.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,477,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BOX by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,937,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in BOX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,122,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About BOX

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

