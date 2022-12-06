Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DRI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.43.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $143.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.25.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

