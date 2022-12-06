DCM Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ashland by 258.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 288,683 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 2,468.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 287,553 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 192,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ashland by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,025,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

ASH stock opened at $112.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.76.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.27%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

