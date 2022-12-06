DCM Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBSI. Stephens cut their price target on Southside Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.47.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.46%.

Insider Transactions at Southside Bancshares

In other news, Director Susan Elaine Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.36 per share, for a total transaction of $62,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,764.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

