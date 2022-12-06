DCM Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 55.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 128,438 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 80.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,539,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 39,140 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

Insider Activity at Arconic

In other Arconic news, Director William F. Austen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arconic Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on ARNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Arconic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arconic Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.