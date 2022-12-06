DCM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

DCM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 44.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

Paychex Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $123.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.73. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.