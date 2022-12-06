DCM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 782.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 446.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,393 shares of company stock worth $1,187,412 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSXMA. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

