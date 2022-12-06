DCM Advisors LLC Invests $426,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNM opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $46.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

