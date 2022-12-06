DCM Advisors LLC Invests $482,000 in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rollins by 58.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Rollins by 72.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 804,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,089. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

