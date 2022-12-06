DCM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,895 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after buying an additional 803,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Albemarle by 181.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of ALB opened at $265.23 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.46.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.37.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

