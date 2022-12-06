DCM Advisors LLC Sells 1,659 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

DCM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after buying an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after buying an additional 756,508 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,992.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,956,000 after buying an additional 726,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,856,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.