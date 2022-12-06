DCM Advisors LLC Takes $344,000 Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 1,364.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 603,967 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $27,627,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $22,099,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 200,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after acquiring an additional 192,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Price Performance

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $60.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NUVA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NuVasive from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut NuVasive from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

NuVasive Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.