Dean Capital Management Decreases Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Dean Capital Management lowered its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Avista accounts for approximately 1.8% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Avista worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Avista by 1,438.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 913.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Avista Stock Down 0.6 %

AVA traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,165. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.58. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.88%.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.