Dean Capital Management Grows Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the quarter. Stewart Information Services makes up about 2.1% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.18% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 85.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 9.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 11.7% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 38.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

STC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

