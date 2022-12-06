Dean Capital Management Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Dean Capital Management decreased its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,659 shares during the quarter. Southwest Gas makes up 2.4% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,886,000 after purchasing an additional 857,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,388,000 after purchasing an additional 690,696 shares during the last quarter. Icahn Carl C lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 5,103,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,445 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 17.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,318,000 after purchasing an additional 378,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,284,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 1.0 %

SWX stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.35. 1,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

