Dean Capital Management Purchases 8,905 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Dean Capital Management raised its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Standard Motor Products comprises about 2.9% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.34% of Standard Motor Products worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2,125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 487,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 465,583 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 197,346 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,542,000 after buying an additional 95,078 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 77,847 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SMP traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $114,031.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,432 shares in the company, valued at $23,271,833.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $237,508.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 650,542 shares in the company, valued at $25,559,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $114,031.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,271,833.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,223 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

