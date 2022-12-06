Decentraland (MANA) Market Capitalization Achieves $777.75 Million

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $777.75 million and $78.66 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Decentraland Token Profile
Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Decentraland
