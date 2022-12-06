Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) CEO Sells $109,497.44 in Stock

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) CEO Steven F. Smith sold 12,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $109,497.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,588.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Decisionpoint Systems Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSI traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87.

Institutional Trading of Decisionpoint Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Decisionpoint Systems by 14.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems in the third quarter valued at $96,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Decisionpoint Systems

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc provides and integrates enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping to move business decision points closer to its customers. It makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere.

