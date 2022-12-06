Deep Field Asset Management LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Deep Field Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn comprises about 26.7% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $16,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.28. 6,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,364. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $131.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boot Barn to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.