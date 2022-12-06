Delphia USA Inc. Acquires 11,174 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 159.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $2,770,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,959 shares of company stock worth $22,736,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

NET stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.45. 92,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,147. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.40.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.76.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

