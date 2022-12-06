Delphia USA Inc. Acquires 2,152 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 177.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 52.6% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 36.0% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,389. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About QuidelOrtho

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

