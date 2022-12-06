Delphia USA Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,462 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,462 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.8% of Delphia USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 47.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,128 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 163,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $40,461,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 17,072 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCD traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.96. 26,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,217. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $199.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.