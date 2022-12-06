Delphia USA Inc. Buys 7,972 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in PayPal by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after buying an additional 3,051,934 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $71.86. The company had a trading volume of 213,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,584,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $197.69.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

