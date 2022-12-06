Delphia USA Inc. Buys Shares of 15,597 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 25.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,015,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,136,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Up 0.1 %

RBLX traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 134,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,372,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $125.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Roblox to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.61.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 615,233 shares of company stock worth $19,920,813. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

