Delphia USA Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services comprises 0.7% of Delphia USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 16.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 22.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $2,891,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.6% in the second quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 225,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.29. 44,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,553. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $91.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.27.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 61.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZIM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.