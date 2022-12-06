Delphia USA Inc. Invests $577,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,066,094. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

