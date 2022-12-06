Delphia USA Inc. Purchases 3,089 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 298.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.9% of Delphia USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $8.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.29. 54,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $333.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.48 and its 200-day moving average is $329.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

