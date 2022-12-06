Delphia USA Inc. Sells 146 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Delphia USA Inc. lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 912.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 34,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 31,464 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,504,000. Finally, One01 Capital LP bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,638,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.51. 29,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,366. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

