Delphia USA Inc. Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after buying an additional 554,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,134,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,195. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average of $95.76. The company has a market capitalization of $160.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

