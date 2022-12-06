Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $246.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $236.00 to $246.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.63.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $233.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Hershey has a 1-year low of $179.89 and a 1-year high of $241.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Activity

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hershey will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.