Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $607.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ULTA. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $512.60.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $472.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $418.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.90. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $477.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

