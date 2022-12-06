DF Dent & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.37% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $19,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 181.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 142.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSL traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.96. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,983. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.65. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.05 and a fifty-two week high of $334.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

