DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys 13,656 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $16,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. William Blair lowered John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:JBT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.47. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $164.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at John Bean Technologies

In related news, CEO Brian A. Deck bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.91 per share, for a total transaction of $136,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.91 per share, with a total value of $136,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,430.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $84,102. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About John Bean Technologies



John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

