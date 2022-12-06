DF Dent & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.30% of Medpace worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 23.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 15.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $203.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,595. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.32. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $235.72.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Medpace’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 62,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137 in the last ninety days. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

