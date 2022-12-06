DF Dent & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.30% of Medpace worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 23.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 15.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $203.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,595. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.32. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $235.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace
In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 62,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137 in the last ninety days. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medpace (MEDP)
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.