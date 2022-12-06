DF Dent & Co. Inc. Invests $118.47 Million in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,643,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,468,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.19% of Azenta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZTA shares. TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens increased their price target on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Shares of AZTA traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.80. 3,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,305. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $110.72.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

