DF Dent & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,622 shares during the period. Cable One makes up about 2.5% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 2.36% of Cable One worth $178,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 33.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 18.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 10.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CABO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.00.

CABO traded down $15.24 on Tuesday, reaching $713.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $767.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,083.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.79. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,848.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $673.75 per share, with a total value of $3,368,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cable One news, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $673.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,368,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,276 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

