DF Dent & Co. Inc. Purchases 102,013 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,013 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 2.9% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $202,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,516,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 93.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,418,000 after acquiring an additional 557,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.03 and its 200-day moving average is $156.54. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $237.38. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.88.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

