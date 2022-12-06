DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 59,329 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned 0.15% of DHT worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 528.2% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 628,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 528,200 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 44,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,352. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.51. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -799.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

