Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 105.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,317 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $26.80.

