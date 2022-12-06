Divisar Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 626,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,000. Harsco makes up about 1.4% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Harsco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Harsco by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harsco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of HSC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,690. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $486.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

