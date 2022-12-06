DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.11. Approximately 49,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,998,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $1,906,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

